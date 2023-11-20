The State Emergency Service (SES) has advised that people should move cars under cover; keep clear of creeks and storm drains; don't walk or ride your bike or drive through flood water; if you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue; unplug computers and appliances; avoid using the phone during the storm; stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well; stay vigilant and monitor conditions.

