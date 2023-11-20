The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of the South Coast and Southern Tablelands on Monday, November 20.
As a top priority and for immediate broadcast The Bureau issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning with: "Heavy and locally intense rainfall and large hailstones."
That was at 3.17pm for people in parts of: "South Coast, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes, Riverina, Snowy Mountains, Australian Capital Territory and Central West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts."
According to The Bureau's map the severe thunderstorm will miss the Southern Highlands and Goulburn, landing outside of Moruya.
"A northeasterly airstream will draw moisture into the state, with a deepening inland trough aiding the development of severe thunderstorms in NSW today," The Bureau said.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the South Coast, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes, Riverina, Snowy Mountains, Australian Capital Territory and Central West Slopes and Plains districts. Locations which may be affected include Cooma, Griffith, Gundagai, Tumut, Junee and Darlington Point.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy, locally intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the South West Slopes and Riverina districts," the website states.
According to The Bureau there was 32.4mm of rainfall recorded at Muttama in the 30 minutes to 3.09pm.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has advised that people should move cars under cover; keep clear of creeks and storm drains; don't walk or ride your bike or drive through flood water; if you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue; unplug computers and appliances; avoid using the phone during the storm; stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well; stay vigilant and monitor conditions.
The SES has also warned people in fire affected areas that the landscape may have changed following bushfires, and run-off from rainfall may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
"After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides," the SES said.
For emergency help in floods and storms in NSW phone the SES on 132 500.
