Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Yellow-bellied sea snake on Pambula Beach, 1500km south of tropical home waters

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated November 20 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yellow-bellied sea snakes are not typically found further south than tropical Queensland waters, so to have one on a beach on the South Coast of NSW has come as quite a surprise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.