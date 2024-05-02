Campdraft competitors to go for gold at Willinga Park event

The Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship at Bawley Point's Willinga Park continues to lead the way in Australian campdrafting.
The event is currently underway and concludes on Saturday May 4.
Six events feature on the program, including the highly anticipated Gold Buckle Championship, the fiercely competitive State of Origin contest, the Cut-Out competition, and the Ladies Dash for Cash.
Additionally, the event will provide a platform for Australia's rising campdraft stars in the junior and juvenile drafts with riders as young as eight years of age competing.
Boasting an impressive $400,000 in cash and prizes with the winner of the prestigious Gold Buckle Championship receiving a $100,000 cash prize.
In the current landscape, no campdraft event rivals the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship in terms of prize money.
Terry Snow, the visionary behind Willinga Park, has demonstrated a commitment to the sport of campdrafting through the creation of this world class venue.
"This event continues to set the standard for campdrafting competitions in Australia with its life-changing $100,000 prize for the winner," Mr Snow said about the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship.
Mr Snow has ensured that every aspect of the venue, from the campdrafting arena itself to the top-tier stabling, training facilities and equine and rider amenities, is optimised to meet the highest standards of equine care and training.
The Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship is more than just a sporting event; it's often a family affair.
Through the generations, grandparents, parents, and children all compete in this growing sport and the program caters for them all.
The Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship program is not only exciting for competitors, but it has also become a major drawcard for spectators.
Over 3,000 spectators are expected to attend the event and will experience a festive range of entertainment including music entertainment and the Trade Village together with The Signature Bull from Ringers Western.
The Swamp Kitchen and the Swamp Bar will be serving great food and beverages, alongside a selection of Food Trucks offering something for every taste.
During the Friday and Saturday evenings people can enjoy a drink from the Swamp Bar under the Sperry tent while enjoying the music and entertainment.
The Ringers Western Gold Buckle Final will take place on Saturday May 4 with ticketed prime viewing available from the Ringers Western Grandstand and the Willinga Park Grandstand.
Airtime Freestyle Motocross entertainment will feature on Saturday 4 May with their action-packed show launching motorcycles high in the air while performing some of the most death-defying stunts.
The final of the Ringers Western Gold Buckle will kick off with the Opening Ceremony, national anthem and the introduction of the finalist who will all compete for the $100,000 cheque and the beautifully crafted Roohide saddle.
The event promises an enjoyable experience for riders, their families, friends, and campdrafting enthusiasts.
People can also explore the beautiful Willinga Park with its award-winning architecture, a walk amongst the stunning botanical gardens and explore the large display of over 35 art sculptures.
Dogs are welcome on leads.
"The Willinga Park team are excited to see Australia's campdrafting fans," Mr Snow said.
"We look forward to an amazing experience as the eyes of the campdrafting world are set on the nation's top campdrafting competition."
For details regarding the event visit www.willingapark.com.au
