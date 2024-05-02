Pharmacies across Gilmore ready to go with flu shots

Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips is encouraging residents to get their annual influenza vaccine ahead of the peak flu season, which usually occurs from around June to September.
Ms Phillips said most residents could now access a range of vaccinations, including flu and COVID-19 shots, through their accredited community pharmacy.
"With vaccines now available through many pharmacies in Gilmore, it saves time and the additional costs associated with visiting your GP," she said.
"We know vaccines can save lives and prevent us from becoming seriously unwell, so I urge everyone to book in and get their flu and COVID shots to protect themselves before we hit winter."
To take advantage of the National Immunisation Program Vaccinations in Pharmacy (NIPVIP) Program, residents can make appointments online through their local pharmacy's website.
When people book, they should ask their pharmacist or GP if they are eligible for a free flu vaccine.
The flu vaccine is free to children aged six months to under five years, and people aged 65 and over.
Aboriginal people from six months of age, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions that put them at risk, such as diabetes, cancer and immune disorders can also receive a free flu vaccine.
More information about the annual flu vaccination is available at www.health.gov.au.
