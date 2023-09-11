Eurobodalla residents in support of a constitution change that would recognise First Nations peoples through a Voice to Parliament will join the National Walk for Yes being held across Australia on Sunday, September 17.
"There's quite a strong Eurobodalla for 'Yes' group that's organically grown since the referendum was announced," Eurobodalla for Yes group spokesperson Frances Harmey said.
"That group felt that it was important for us to be seen in the community, and to respond to the request from a lot of people that we do have a walk that is part of the National Walk for Yes."
Ms Harmey pointed out that the group was "lucky" to be able to take advantage of the new Batemans Bay Bridge, which runs across the Clyde River, also known by its Aboriginal name Bhundoo.
The group is hoping that "hundreds" of residents will turn out to show their support for the 'Yes' vote.
"We just don't know," Ms Harmey said. "And it has been surprising to us, we've been holding a market stall every second Sunday, and the support for the 'Yes' campaign seems to be growing."
That support has been "vocal" at the market stall, according to Ms Harmey.
"So we would love to have at least 100 people turn up, and maybe even more," she said.
"We would love everyone to wear their t-shirts. A lot of people already have them, but we will have more on hand. And for people to bring their banners and posters that they have made themselves."
Ms Harmey said the goal was to make the walk: "really visible and bright and colourful."
The weather forecast is for a hot and sunny spring day on Saturday. As such, residents attending the event are encouraged to wear hats and sunscreen, and to bring along their water bottles.
"We're hoping to be singing John Farnham's The Voice so bring your singing voice too," Ms Harmey said.
"We're really excited that Uncle Bunja Smith will be there. He's exhausted because he's been attending lots of events. He will do the Welcome to Country but he's also going to give a talk at the end of the walk."
Walkers will gather at Korners Park, on the northern end of the Batemans Bay Bridge before crossing the bridge at 10.30am.
"This is an ideal opportunity to learn more about the referendum and the purpose behind it," Ms Harmey said.
Similar walks are being held in Broulee and Narooma, and further information is available on the Eurobodalla for Yes Facebook page.
Still undecided and keen to learn more? Head to the Eurobodalla for Yes information stall at the Batemans Bay Markets.
