Development is always a hot issue in the Eurobodalla, but many don't know the plans for their local area.
With that in mind, the Bay Post will bring you all the developments currently on public exhibition with council, and a brief summary of what is being applied for.
UrPlan Consulting has submitted a development proposal to council for the construction of a $2.9 million residential development at 660 Beach Road in Surf Beach.
The proposed plans would see the demolition of two double-storey existing multi-unit buildings on the development site.
The development, which was planned by Paul Dolphin Designs, includes eight townhouses spanning across two separate buildings on the 1130 square-metre block.
The development has been designed to capture views of Beach Road and Surf Beach, with the rear three-storey block (nearest from Beach Road) having a proposed height of 11 metres. The front two-storey block will be 9 metres tall.
The front block will include four dwellings with three or two bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the rear block will contain three dwellings with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The two blocks will be separated by a common driveway and access area to single-vehicle garages for each of the townhouses.
Submissions for this development will close on September 15.
Kasparek Architects, the same group who recently lodged a submission with the council for a $25.7 million development in Graham Street, have submitted an application for a shop-top housing complex at 132 Wagonga Street in Narooma.
The $3.2 million mixed-use development would see three commercial units and five residential units built to face Narooma's main road, adjacent to the Uniting Church.
There is an existing building on the development site which had been used as a medical centre. The construction of this development would see the demolition of the building.
The plans indicate it is a three-storey building with underground parking for 17 vehicles.
On the first floor there are two one-bedroom homes, each with a study, plus the lower level of two three-bedroom homes.
The second floor has the upper level of the two three-bedroom homes plus a large one-level three-bedroom penthouse.
Submissions for this development will close on September 13.
Progressive Project Solutions have submitted a development application to council for the construction of seven dwellings at 34 Murray Street in Moruya.
The development would cost an estimated $3.1 million and would see the demolition of an existing house and shed on the 3100 square metre block.
The seven dwellings are single-storey and each have a double garage.
Submissions for this development will close on September 18.
Submissions can be made for these developments via the council's website, esc.nsw.gov.au.
