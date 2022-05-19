Men's Table looking to launch in Batemans Bay

Healthy men, healthy masculinities, healthy communities - that's the vision of national not-for-profit The Men's Table, and they are looking at launching in the Eurobodalla.
Men's Table was founded 11 years ago by a group of men committed to being more honest, healthy and accountable with each other. They now have 58 Tables across Australia.
Men gather over dinner at a Table once a month, in a unique, safe environment where they are able to share openly about their lives, their challenges, their highs and lows.
Men's Table south coast regional co-host Michael Collins has been working behind the scenes to assess if there is enough interest in the Eurobodalla for Men's Table to launch a Table in Batemans Bay.
Mr Collins said the Men's Table format created a sense of belonging, community, peer support and camaraderie that many men were lacking, even those with close mates.
He said many men were looking for a greater sense of belonging and connection.
"We need to get past the superficial conversations where we just talk footy and sh*t," he said.
"It's not about fixing, just sharing."
The conversation about what it is to be a man starts with us- Michael Collins
Mr Collins joined a Table in the Shoalhaven just months prior to the bushfires and said it was a pillar of support during the tough time.
"Men would turn up having been defending properties and evacuating families," he said.
"It was crucial in that time."
He said after the fires, many men were resistant to "anything that looked like counseling, mental health or charity".
"The story that someone needs this more than someone else is, quite frankly, a bit of bullsh*t," Mr Collins said.
"If you would benefit, actually, you should do it, and you should invite the other bloke [who you think needs it more] too."
Mr Collins said anyone could join a table, so long as they were committed to being a part of a community.
"It's for anyone who's willing to make a commitment to other men and a commitment to themselves to have a different type of conversation," he said.
Members commit to attend nine of the 12 meetings throughout the year.
Along the south coast, there are already Tables in Nowra and Bega, with another Table launching in Eden soon. Ages vary among each of the groups, from a 23-year-old to a 90-year old.
Mr Collins said the groups worked because everyone was different and brought different things to the table.
Mr Collins hosted an exploratory conversation assessing if there was an appetite for Men's Table in the Eurobodalla on May 18 at the Salvation Army hall.
Eight men were present and Mr Collins said a decision about launching a group would be made in the coming weeks.
For more information or to express interest in joining, contact Michael Collins on 0450 612 358 or michael.collins@themenstable.org.
