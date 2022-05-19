The Salvation Army has launched the 2022 Red Shield Appeal, and volunteers will be positioned in locations around Batemans Bay and Moruya asking for the community to freely donate to the work they do.
The Red Shield Appeal is the Salvation Army's annual fundraising drive and has been running since 1965. It started out with volunteers door knocking, however for 2022, local volunteers will be manning stations across the region, such as at Village Centre & Bridge Plaza Batemans Bay, Batemans Bay McDonald's, Woolworths Moruya and many others.
Salvation Army Batemans Bay and Moruya team leader Lesley Archer said the drive was a chance for the community to support the important community-focused work the Salvation Army did for the Batemans Bay region.
She said funds from the 2021 Red Shield Appeal had helped provide food for homeless people, washing machines for them to wash their clothes and establish a new café for building connections with the community.
"It's through meeting and knowing who the community is that we can realise the needs they have and then meet them," Ms Archer said.
Recently on one wet Thursday morning, a soaked, dirty, angry man arrived at the Salvation Army office in Batemans Bay, having walked from Malua Bay.
Ms Archer was able to give him some homemade warm soup, a cup of coffee and pasties donated by the Batehaven Bakery. He was able to change out of his drenched clothes into a donated jumper.
"This man's face and demeanor changed dramatically," Ms Archer said. "His whole persona changed because he was full, his needs were met and he was welcome.
"What we were offering him was a little bit of acceptance and meeting his physical needs."
Ms Archer hopes the funds collected during the 2022 Red Shield Appeal will finance the installation of a shower for the homeless to use at the centre and the expansion of the vegetable garden to provide fresh vegetables for the community.
Of the funds collected locally during the drive, 90 per cent are invested in the Batemans Bay area, with the other 10 per cent being sent to support shelters around Australia, such as drug-rehabilitation shelters.
"The Salvation Army is about being available for the people in the community who need it, and being able to advocate for them," Ms Archer said.
"We need the Red Shield Appeal to continue the work we do.
"It significantly supports the local community."
You can donate to the Red Shield Appeal at any of the stations across the shire this week, or online here.
The Salvation Army Batemans Bay provides food and washing machines from 9am to 2pm weekdays.
There is a free café from 10am to 11:30 am Wednesdays.
Both occur at 25-27 Old Princes Hwy, Batemans Bay.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
