Helping them help those in need: Salvation Army launches Red Shield Appeal

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 19 2022 - 5:48am, first published 1:00am
Eurobodalla mayor Mat Hatcher with Salvation Army volunteers launching the 2022 Red Shield Appeal

The Salvation Army has launched the 2022 Red Shield Appeal, and volunteers will be positioned in locations around Batemans Bay and Moruya asking for the community to freely donate to the work they do.

