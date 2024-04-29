Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Business

Regulation roadblocks drive pioneering kelp business to South Australia

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated April 29 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sea Health Products owner Jo Lane has moved to South Australia to open a trial kelp farm. Picture Sea Health Products
Sea Health Products owner Jo Lane has moved to South Australia to open a trial kelp farm. Picture Sea Health Products

Jo Lane is passionate about the ocean and kelp but after waiting eight years to get her South Coast farm approved she decided it was time to make a change.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.