Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eden, Bega Anzac round clash halted due to injury

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated April 29 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A tackle that left a player knocked unconscious and the alleged offender sidelined saw the weekend's rugby league game between Eden and Bega cut short.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.