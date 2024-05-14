100 years ago: Wrecks, a wedding and shire meetings

After many futile attempts, the salvage steamer Myee was successful on Wednesday in raising the boiler of the Benandra and in bringing it up river to Preddy's wharf.
Given fair weather it is now only a matter of a few days when the remainder of the wreck will be cleared away.
The entrance to our river cannot be in as dangerous a state as some people would wish to infer, as during the whole period of our shipping history we have had only two wrecks, one outward bound steamer and the other an incoming one.
The bad state of the bar, however, was not the cause of the Trident meeting her fate [on 6/9/1894], the wreck occurring through the ship's steering gear jamming, and the seas lifting her on to the breakwater.
A very pretty wedding was celebrated at the RC Church on Wednesday, May 7th, the celebrating parties being Miss Veronica Bulgaries, fourth daughter of Mr and Mrs James Bulgaries, and second son of Mr and Mrs JJ Byrne, both of Bodalla.
The wedding breakfast was held at the bride's parents.
In the evening a dance was held in the Bodalla Hall when the friends of both families spent a very enjoyable time.
The monthly meeting of the Shire was held on the 7th inst., and was attended by President Flood, Crs AH Annett, RJ Anderson, HJ Bate and HJ Mallon.
The correspondence included from LG Dept, with application for PO, and from WP Bill for boatshed and baths at Batemans Bay. The Council had no objection.
From Fisheries Department refusing to close the Moruya River against net fishing from the mouth to Kiora Bridge.
The Clerk was instructed to bring the matter before the Chief Secretary through the members for the district.
From Minter Simpson and Co, enclosing proposed site for Police quarters at Bodalla.
The site was approved of.
From Mogo Progress Association, for the £15 promised for the bridge over Old Mogo Creek.
The amount is to be forwarded.
From Belimbla Creek Gold Mines Co, thanking the Council for assistance in road-making already given and asking for assistance in maintenance. The Council resolved to assist with maintenance.
From Bodalla Co, and others re construction of Low Level Bridge near Silo Hill at Old Bodalla.
It was decided to write to the Commonwealth and State Governments for assistance.
Re claim of £7 by John Keir for work done on the Tilba road.
The Clerk was instructed to inform Mr Keir that the Council is very surprised at his claim, being under the impression that the work was voluntary and that most of the damage was caused by his lorry.
