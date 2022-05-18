The Eurobodalla's newest running sensation Taylor Traecey has announced herself on the competitive cross country scene after completing the second fastest female lap time at the Rocky Trail Run in Mogo on May 15.
The 12-year-old from Broulee Public School completed the track in 43:33 - the second-fastest female lap time of the day behind eventual winner Lauren Evans from South Durras.
Ms Traecey said she was nervous before the event because of the wet track conditions, and had not expected to achieve as well as she did on the day.
The key to fast running, according to rising star, is maintaining one pace consistently throughout the race.
It is easier said than done.
Ms Traecey trains six times a week, running up to four kilometres per session, training with Little Athletics and Athletics NSW.
It was her first time running seven kilometres and her first time running on a bush, rocky track like the Mogo course.
Despite a late fall on the final descent of the course, Ms Traecey said she felt comfortable on the course and had enjoyed the experience.
Ms Traecey has been pursuing running for the past two years, after finding a love for the sport during school cross country competitions. Now she has won her school cross country, and recently won the district cross country. She will travel to Nowra to compete in the regional cross country on June 10.
She has progressed past the regional level for the past two years, but been prevented from competing at the state competition because of COVID restrictions.
She has already calculated that she could represent Australia as a 22-year-old at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
"That is what she has her eyes set on," Ms Traecey's mother Melinda said.
Melinda Traecey said her daughter was self-motivated, focused, dedicated and worked hard in pursuit of her goal.
"She knows the only way to succeed is putting in the hard yards," she said.
She said it was fantastic to have high level running events held locally.
"There is not much locally for running events, so the Mogo race was a really good opportunity."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
