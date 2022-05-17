Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Cycling champion Brendan Johnston has won race two of Rocky Trail's Shimano MTB Grand Prix Series returning to the trails where he first learnt to ride

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:00am
Former Moruya-local Brendan Johnston said racing at Mogo was like coming home. Photograph: Rocky Trails

Former Moruya-local Brendan Johnston has won the second race of Rocky Trail's Shimano MTB Grand Prix Series held at Mogo on May 14.

