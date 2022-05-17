Former Moruya-local Brendan Johnston has won the second race of Rocky Trail's Shimano MTB Grand Prix Series held at Mogo on May 14.
The event attracted esteemed riders from across the nation in a cross country race where competitors completed as many laps of the Deep Creek Dam Loop course as possible in four hours.
Advertisement
Mr Johnston won, completing 11 laps in 4:09:22. He also completed the fastest lap of the day with a time of 21:15. Second place was Reece Tucknott with 10 laps in 4:03:33.
Gwynn McLeod won the female category, completing 8 laps in 4:09:59.
"I just love this course in Mogo," Ms McLeod said. "There are so many fun sections and rewarding descents."
Mr Johnston first took up mountain biking riding when he was eight years old, riding trails near Surf Beach in the Eurobodalla in his spare time after school. At first riding was his hobby, but became a passion when he started racing. He has since become a multiple Australian national MTB marathon champion.
Although he now lives in Canberra, Mr Johnston said knowledge of the local Mogo trails had provided an element of home-town advantage during the race.
"I rode at Mogo all the time back in the day," he said.
"It is kind of like going home now."
READ MORE:
He completed a school-based apprenticeship at the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens, just up the road from the racetrack.
Mr Johnston said it was great to see events such as the Rocky Trail series happening in Mogo.
"It is only the beginning of these types of events in the Mogo area," he said.
"You can do all sorts of racing at Mogo. There will only be more people coming and racing. It's an ideal spot."
Rocky Trail marketing director Juliane Wisata said the Deep Creek Dam track was a unique mix of short and tough climbs and sweeping, technical descents.
Mr Johnston loves that mountain biking requires a mix of technical ability, fitness and endurance.
"You are trying to negotiate obstacles and ride at the highest speed you can under a lot of physical stress," he said.
He said it required far more physical and upper body strength than road cycling. In preparation for the race in Mogo, Mr Johnston was riding up to 20 hours per week.
Advertisement
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.