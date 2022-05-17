Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Foster-care early prevention program Aunties & Uncles launches in Batemans Bay

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:07am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra businessman John Lamont cannot imagine his life without the twin girls he met through the Aunties & Uncles program. Photograph: supplied

South coast support service CareSouth is launching their Aunties & Uncles program in Batemans Bay, providing early intervention aiming to prevent children ending up in the foster care system.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.