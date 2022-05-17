Foster-care early prevention program Aunties & Uncles launches in Batemans Bay

South coast support service CareSouth is launching their Aunties & Uncles program in Batemans Bay, providing early intervention aiming to prevent children ending up in the foster care system.
Started in the Shoalhaven in 1992, CareSouth provides support for families doing it tough, and people with disabilities along the NSW south coast, and west in-land as far as Deniliquin.
The Aunties & Uncles program supports vulnerable children aged three to 12-years-old through connecting them with a carefully-matched volunteer carer who becomes a mentor and role model to the young person.
Nowra businessman John Lamont joined the Aunties & Uncles program in 2013 and never anticipated just how much of a difference the program would make to a young person's life, their whole family and to his own life.
He and his then-wife Louise were matched with nine-year-old twin girls.
Mr Lamont said the training process felt like it went forever, but it was a crucial stage of the success of the program.
"It was good because of the matching and the pairing of personalities," he said. "We wanted these relationships to last forever, and they have."
The couple bonded with the twins "quite quickly" and monthly visits soon became fortnightly.
"We'd go to the beach, or Kiama markets, watch their netball, or go out for fish and chips," Mr Lamont said. "We just did everyday stuff but always tried to make it fun."
Mr Lamont recently celebrated the twins' 18th birthday with them and their extended family, who now consider him one of them.
He said the benefits of the relationship had gone both ways, and his relationship with the twins had enriched his own life.
"It's given me this extra family to be involved with and help with, it's given me extra purpose," said John. "And they always make me laugh.
"Aunties & Uncles is such a valuable program. It's a great way for people to experience what giving back and making a difference can do to a child's life.
"It has brought me so much joy walking beside them on their journey."
One of the twins Mr Lamont connected with said "Looking back on it, without having John and Louise in our lives we probably wouldn't be back with all our siblings, we might not have finished school because who knows where we would've ended up."
CareSouth executive officer Tracy Mayo said the success of the Aunties & Uncles program was in its simplicity.
She said the volunteer carer became a positive role model and mentor for the young person and helped them experience new, everyday things they otherwise would miss out on, such as walking the dog, cooking, playing team sports or watching a movie together.
"All the while connecting with each other, providing different life perspectives and opportunities to extend the young person's social and community connections," Ms Mayo said.
An evaluation of the program identified significant positive impacts of the program on children involved. One fifths of children involved reported improved mental health because of the program, 22 per cent of children experienced increased connection to community, 17 per cent increased physical activity and 22 per cent spent more time outdoors.
Ms Mayo said the children involved in the Aunties & Uncles program often had less engagement with wider social community, and were therefore vulnerable to issues such as mental health issues, drug and alcohol issues or crime and unemployment.
The Aunties & Uncles program addresses these issues and supports young people and their families, reducing their likelihood of entering the foster care system.
The Aunties & Uncles program is available in Batemans Bay from May 17. CareSouth is now accepting volunteer carer enquiries. CareSouth encourages anyone who knows of a child or family who could benefit from the program to contact them.
CareSouth can be contacted on 1300 554 260 or email by info@caresouth.org.au.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
