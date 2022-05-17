Mud on top of mud: Batemans Bay BMX hosts state series meet

Heavy rain in the lead up was not enough to deter almost 500 BMX riders from across eastern Australia travelling to compete in round four of the 2022 AusCycling BMX State and Territory Series - ACT/NSW at Batemans Bay BMX track.
"There was rain, mud and mud on top of mud," Batemans Bay BMX Club secretary Debbie Hancock said. "But that didn't dampen the spirits or excitement of all the BMX riders."
Advertisement
The event was initially planned for August 2021, but was postponed to the new date of May 14 and 15 due to the pandemic.
Ms Hancock said the event was a wonderful display of talented BMX racing, club comradery and sportsmanship from all the athletes.
READ MORE:
The competition ranged from Mini Wheelers - riders from as young as two-years-old - to the over 50s men and women categories.
Riders came from as far as Tamworth and Frankston in Victoria to compete at the event.
Noah Elton from San Remo on the NSW central coast claimed his first ever Superclass Men win, while Zoe Cooper from Terrigal BMX Club took out the Superclass Women event.
Representing Batemans Bay BMX Club, Leah Hearne came first in the 17 - 24 Women category, Kyle Young finished second in the 17-24 Men category and Macey Fletcher finished third in the 11 Girls category.
Batemans Bay BMX last held a round of the state-wide series in 2018, when 319 riders competed, and Ms Hancock said the event was a fantastic advertisement for BMX riding, and the Eurobodalla.
"The event was a fabulous boost for our local area providing much support to our local small businesses who have struggled over the past two years," Ms Hancock said.
"Businesses provided retail, hospitality and accommodation to competitors, families, officials and spectators from afar."
She said the event was only possible because of the work of an army of local volunteers, all pulling together to support the community and the club.
Round three of the series, to be held at Hawkesbury BMX, was postponed because of flooding, meaning round four occurred before round three.
The postponed round three of the series will be held at Hawkesbury BMX on June 19.
All the riders representing Batemans Bay BMX Club were:
Mini Wheelers
Advertisement
5 & Under Sprockets
6 Sprockets
7 Sprockets
Advertisement
9 Boys
10 Boys
11 Girls
Advertisement
12 Boys
17 - 24 Men
17 - 24 Women
Advertisement
35 -39 Men
40 - 44 Men
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.