Mud on top of mud: Batemans Bay BMX hosts state series meet

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 17 2022 - 6:07am, first published 1:40am
Racers at the starting gate of the Batemans Bay BMX track Photograph: Batemans Bay BMX Club

Heavy rain in the lead up was not enough to deter almost 500 BMX riders from across eastern Australia travelling to compete in round four of the 2022 AusCycling BMX State and Territory Series - ACT/NSW at Batemans Bay BMX track.

