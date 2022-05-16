South Coast Community Kitchen: Making sure no one falls through the cracks

Three years ago, Moruya local Sarah O'Riley started Moruya Street Kitchen. Each week, members of the community would cook dishes and bring them to the Moruya rotunda, offering a free meal to those in need.
It was a wonderful service, but Ms O'Riley realised those most in need were falling through the cracks.
Advertisement
"Some people don't have the means to come to a place and have a meal or they don't have the capacity," she said.
She started to personally cook and deliver food to people's houses each week.
From this model, South Coast Community Kitchen (SCCK) was formed.
SCCK serve low income households in Batemans Bay and Moruya through delivering food packages provided by Coles through the Second-Bite program.
"Things are hard at the moment - especially with fresh food," Ms O'Riley said.
READ MORE:
She said SCCK helped with food education and building healthier diets.
"There were kids who didn't know what celery was," she said, "They don't otherwise eat many fresh vegetables."
Ms O'Riley grew up in a mining town and first encountered visible homelessness when she moved to Sydney. The prevalence and desperation of homelessness in the city was confronting, and still brings her to tears. Now she said the problem of homelessness was only increasing.
"Everyone needs a helping hand at some point," she said. "It could happen to anyone."
Ms O'Riley said SCCK was breaking down barriers and stigma, replacing prejudice with relationships and compassion.
"The people who don't have anything are the most giving," she said. "They're so thankful. They'll only take what they need. They look out for each other. The humility is beautiful."
Ms O'Riley said trusting people increased their self worth and helped break negative stigma.
"They have more self value if they aren't being looked down on," she said.
It takes volunteers Lisa Newman and Ray Howell a few hours each Friday to deliver the food boxes to the more than 35 families that make up the weekly run. They said the families were always so pleased and thankful to see them.
Ms O'Riley said community members could help by donating food, their excess produce or vouchers.
Advertisement
Donations can be dropped at 3 Jeffery Place, Moruya, or by reaching out through the South Coast Community Kitchen Facebook page.
Ms O'Riley even donates the excess pumpkins she grows in her garden.
Those in need can also reach Ms O'Riley through the Facebook page.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.