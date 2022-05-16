Eurobodalla translated means 'land of many waters', and now OzFish is equipping Eurobodalla locals with the skills and technology to monitor the health of their waterways and trace their recovery from the bushfires.
OzFish is a not-for-profit dedicated to maintaining healthy rivers, lakes and estuaries, operating across Australia.
The Deua River at Moruya is just one of ten sites across NSW where OzFish is inviting locals to be trained in measuring and tracking the health of their local water system.
The program initially began to trace the effects of the Black Summer Bushfires on local waterways, but has since developed into a state-wide water-monitoring program.
OzFish south coast project officer Lucas Kas said waterways were the lifeblood of an area, and monitoring their health was a vital process in ensuring entire ecosystems remained healthy into the future.
"The waterway supports all the life in it and all the things living around it," Mr Kas said.
He said the fires had a follow on effect upon waterways, with sediment and organic matter run-off flowing into the water for weeks and months afterwards.
On Sunday May 8, OzFish ran a training workshop on the banks of the Deua River, Moruya, equipping local volunteers with core monitoring techniques such as taking water quality samples, identifying water bugs or setting up underwater cameras with bait to track fish species.
"People felt powerless after the fires," Mr Kas said, "but volunteering with OzFish is taking things back into your own hands.
"It helps people to better understand how their area is faring."
The event was a chance for volunteers to dip their toe in the water of citizen science and see if volunteering on a more permanent basis appealed to them.
Mr Kas said the project would be continued by volunteers, with OzFish providing the necessary equipment to complete the testing.
He hoped the project would identify the health of the waterway and threats and potential concerns into the future.
"The research helps us get a better understanding of a site to do better rehabilitation," he said.
Moruya was selected for the project because of its proximity to the bushfires and the ease of accessibility to the river.
Mr Kas said the project was a great way to encourage community members to visit their local waterway and learn more about it.
"Volunteering helps you understand why dissolved oxygen matters, why pH and nutrients matter and identify threats along the waterways."
For more information, or to join, visit the OzFish website.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
