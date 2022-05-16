Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
OzFish is training volunteer residents to become citizen scientists, monitoring the health of the Deua River ecosystem


By James Tugwell
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:14am, first published May 16 2022 - 2:30am
Eurobodalla translated means 'land of many waters', and now OzFish is equipping Eurobodalla locals with the skills and technology to monitor the health of their waterways and trace their recovery from the bushfires.

