Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay man charged with firearms and driving offences

Updated May 16 2022 - 9:38am, first published May 15 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batemans Bay man charged with firearms and driving offences

A 40-year-old Batemans Bay man has been charged with firearm and driving offences following a vehicle stop near Batemans Bay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.