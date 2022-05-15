Batemans Bay man charged with firearms and driving offences

A 40-year-old Batemans Bay man has been charged with firearm and driving offences following a vehicle stop near Batemans Bay.
About 10.30pm Friday May 13, officers from South Coast Police District stopped an unregistered Holden Commodore on the Princes Highway, North Batemans Bay.
The driver was disqualified from driving.
Upon searching the vehicle, police seized a crossbow, a suitcase containing a shortened .22 rifle, a shortened 12-gauge shotgun and a shortened smaller gauge shotgun and ammunition for the three firearms.
The man was arrested and taken to Batemans Bay Police Station where he was charged with the following offences:
The man was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court Saturday 14 May.
