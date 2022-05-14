There is not much free space on the walls of Grace Paleg's studio-cum-office in Surf Beach.
Pastel painted walls are visible in the gaps between pastel paintings in grandeur frames. The room is full of natural light through the framed windows overlooking the garden. The plants from outside, like runny watercolours, have leaked inside into paintings on the wall. The outside has been brought inside, through art.
Around the studio, pastels capture scenery, still life, abstract scenes or local Batemans Bay landscapes.
Resting on the easel is Ms Paleg's one metre tall work 'Bridging the Gap with the ghosts of the Past' depicting different generations bridging the Clyde River - a Yuin man in a carved out canoe, a single-car punt, the old bridge and the new Batemans Bay bridge.
Ms Paleg is president of the South Coast Pastel Society, the only pastel society in NSW.
Not much is known about the origins of the society.
It was founded by Lee Miller and by the time Ms Paleg joined the group when she moved to the Eurobodalla in 1994, the society was thriving.
The society consists of roughly 45 members, and runs three exhibitions in the Eurobodalla annually.
Ms Paleg has been teaching pastel painting since 1991, but has always been a lover of art and colour.
Her first attempt pursuing her goal ended miserably, when Ms Paleg dropped out of art school after failing graphic design.
However she continued her passion, training in oils at Montsalvat in Melbourne before switching to pastels because it was easier to do within the chaos of raising children.
"I just paint whatever I see that inspires me," Ms Paleg said.
"I am always taking photos."
Members meet for weekly paint-outs, meeting outside and painting scenery 'open air'.
Jenny Murphy saw one of Ms Paleg's exhibitions in a local café 12 years ago and decided she wanted to take up pastels as her retirement hobby. She came to Ms Paleg for lessons and quickly assimilated into the society.
She is just one of many members who meet weekly in Ms Paleg's studio and paint together.
"Lots of people don't only come for the painting, but for the cup of tea," Ms Paleg said.
"It's nice to have company and chat to people who like the same thing."
Ms Paleg, Ms Murphy and society secretary Jim Chaffey passionately explain the different ways pastels can be applied, and even removed with a malleable rubber. They debate which techniques work best and what is and isn't possible to achieve with pastels.
It is clear they passionately love pastels.
"If you muck it up you can always fix it," Ms Murphy said.
"Different people paint different things, and you are always learning and experimenting."
What is the trick to pastels?
"All it takes is giving it a go," Ms Paleg said.
The society's next exhibition is in October. More information is available on their website.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
