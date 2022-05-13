Moruya student proving grass is greener at TAFE NSW

The future is looking green in the Eurobodalla.
The next crop of future greenkeepers have hit the lawns at TAFE NSW Yallah, with a record number of students ready to learn how to prepare world class sporting fields.
New students have begun their studies with practical on-site training to give the highest intake of sports turf management students the best training possible.
Graduates of this course are highly sought after by sports venues throughout the country, with world-class sporting teams relying on the niche skills that are required to prepare and maintain a good pitch.
The commencing students are hoping to follow in the footsteps of TAFE NSW graduates like Adam Lewis, who is now Sydney Cricket Ground Curator and groundsman and Josh Edwards, who maintains the hallowed turf of Stadium Australia.
TAFE NSW Yallah student and Moruya local Luke Mikula decided to pursue sports turf management to harness a career as a greenskeeper and has secured an apprenticeship at Moruya Jockey Club.
The 30-year-old said the course has given him the in-demand, industry leading skills to make an immediate difference in his role.
"I've been putting a lot of what I'm learning at TAFE NSW into practice and it's showing great results," Mr Mikula said.
"I can identify certain weeds straight away now and I know exactly how to treat them."
Onsite learning facilities at the Yallah campus include golf and bowling greens, all serviced by industry-leading machinery and equipment.
Graeme Logan from Stadium Australia has said the course provided at TAFE NSW Yallah will play an increasingly critical role in building the pipeline of green keeping professionals through its range of sports turf management and horticulture courses.
"TAFE NSW is equipping students with the experience they need to pursue some of the best jobs in the country," Mr Logan said.
"It takes a high level of skills and knowledge to maintain sporting fields at the top level and TAFE NSW graduates have the practical skills and industry knowledge required, which is why Stadium Australia hires them."
If you are interested in exploring such career paths, you can visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601 for more information.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
