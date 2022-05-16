Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Malua Bay Beach Reserve to receive a million-dollar facelift, plans going on show to the public

Updated May 16 2022 - 9:38am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FACELIFT: Plans for a $1.2 million park upgrade at Malua Bay Beach Reserve are now up for public feedback.

Better access, new facilities, an upgraded playground, and more are coming to Albert Bamman Memorial Park in Malua Bay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.