Better access, new facilities, an upgraded playground, and more are coming to Albert Bamman Memorial Park in Malua Bay.
Plans for a $1.2 million upgrade of the beachside reserve are now up for public feedback, which will determine a final design and help kick-start work on the site.
As part of the feedback process, Eurobodalla Shire Council will hold a community barbecue at the park this weekend.
Locals will be able to look at the plans and tell council staff what they like, what could be improved, or what they would like to see in the new playground.
As it stands, key points of the park design are:
The barbecue and feedback session will be on Saturday, May 28, from 10am to 2pm.
Copies of the plans are also available online; locals can make their online submission from now until June 30.
