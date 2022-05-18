Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Home Truths
Free

How to help the homeless: Here's a list of services available on the South Coast

Updated May 18 2022 - 11:46pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It can be easy to feel hopeless when faced with homelessness, but there is help available.

Homelessness can affect anyone. Asking for help can be difficult. The situation can feel hopeless, but help is available.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.