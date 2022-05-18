Homelessness can affect anyone. Asking for help can be difficult. The situation can feel hopeless, but help is available.
Sarah O'Riley from South Coast Community Kitchen said asking for help was the first big step but one everyone needed to take.
Advertisement
"Everyone needs a helping hand at some point," she said. "Homelessness could happen to anyone."
If you are in need, or know someone who could do with support, here is a list of homelessness and food support services available in the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven.
Food Support:
Housing Support:
Food Support:
Housing Support:
Know other services available to add to the list? Email james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lifeline 13 11 14
Kids Helpline 1800 551 800
MensLine Australia 1300 789 978
Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467
Beyond Blue 1300 22 46 36
Headspace 1800 650 890
Advertisement
QLife 1800 184 527
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.