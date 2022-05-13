Mountain bike and trail running races going ahead in Mogo this weekend

Despite sporting cancellations across the entire region, an anticipated Mogo event will be going ahead.
The Deep Creek Dam Loop in Mogo near Batemans Bay will play host to Rocky Trail's Shimano MTB GP endurance race this Saturday May 14, with the Rocky Trail Running Race going ahead the following day.
Local and visiting mountain bikers and trail runners from all over NSW and the ACT are expected to compete in the events, with serious talent anticipated to be seen across both days.
Eurobodalla Shire Council Mayor Matthew Hatcher said the region was looking forward to bringing the event back to the region.
"After being postponed last year due to COVID, it will be great to see mountain bikers and trail runners visiting Mogo and using the Deep Creek Dam trails for this exciting event," he said.
"We look forward to seeing more events like this one in the future with the development of the Mogo Trails."
Rocky Trail's Juliane Wisata said that the event will most likely be the last to be held on the Deep Creek Dam loop course in it's current form, as a major make over to the area is expected as part of the Mogo Trails project.
The event promoters sister company Rocky Trail Destination has been making progress through the initial stages of developing the 150 kilometres of mountain bike trails throughout the Eurobodalla region over the coming months.
Rocky Trail Destination has been collaborating with the Eurobodalla Shire Council and the land managers, Forestry Corporation NSW and Crown Lands as part of a larger bushfire recovery project.
It is based on the masterplan approved in 2020, connecting Mogo and Batehaven.
The envisioned hub has the potential to attract 45,000 visitors to the Eurobodalla region in its first year of operation, resulting in an estimated $11.8 million injection to the local economy.
The $8 million project will be built using a $5 million grant from the NSW and Australian Governments' Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund and a $3 million grant from NSW Government's Growing Local Economies fund.
Wisata said that through this endeavour they hope to make Mogo one of Australia's premier mountain bike destinations, providing the quality and variety of trails that will inspire and excite a broad range of riders both locally and internationally.
Juliane and Martin Wisata have held competitions in Mogo since 2018, withe COVID preventing last years installment.
"This is an amazing holiday destination and the Mogo Trails will make any mountain biker and trail lover's wildest dreams come true," Wisata said.
"Our final trail network design will create a modern mountain bike centre that encourages social interaction and a nature-based activity asset for the local community and visitors alike."
While there had been some doubt about the event going ahead with the regions recent weather, Juliane confirmed it was full steam ahead.
"Our team has been on site all week, it's honestly probably one of the only sites in the region that's ok to ride at the moment," she said.
"I think it could be to do with the type of soil in the area and also the rain stopping overnight has helped a lot."
Juliane said they take the group has taken the upmost care in ensuring the area is safe for riders prior to the weekends events.
"We take extreme caution to closely monitor the conditions," she said.
"It's quite sandy and consistent rain can make it quite dangerous, but it looks like the weather push through."
The group said they have said that they have seen quite a bit of apprehension from people outside of the area to make the trip with the recent downpour, but is hopeful that the turnout over the weekend will be solid.
Competitors this weekend may choose to race either or both events. Racing will commence at 9am on Saturday and at 8 am on the Sunday.
Podium ceremonies are expected to be held at 2:30pm each day.
Online registrations for competitors are still open with spectator entry being free.
For more information visit https://rockytrailentertainment.com/jetblack-wild-wombat/
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
