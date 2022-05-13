Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Mountain bike and trail running races going ahead in Mogo this weekend

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
May 13 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPEED AND PRECISION: Riders and trail runners from across the state will flock to Mogo this weekend. Picture: VisitNSW.

Despite sporting cancellations across the entire region, an anticipated Mogo event will be going ahead.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.