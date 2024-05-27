Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bay Post-Moruya Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eurobodalla Regional Hospital construction given green light by state

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated May 28 2024 - 9:01am, first published May 27 2024 - 9:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction for the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital has been given the green light, with the State Significant Development Application (SSDA) approved for the project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.