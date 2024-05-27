Eurobodalla Regional Hospital construction given green light by state

Construction for the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital has been given the green light, with the State Significant Development Application (SSDA) approved for the project.
Member for Bega Michael Holland said he was excited to be getting on with the job after the announcement was made on Monday, May 27.
"As someone who has long advocated for investments in regional health facilities, I know that a regional Level 4 Hospital will save lives and allow more people to receive world-class critical care closer to home," Dr Holland said.
"I'm very excited we're getting on with the job, as each step of the process gets us closer to delivering the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital to provide the health services our community deserves."
The NSW government's $260million investment in the new hospital will deliver a range of expanded and enhanced healthcare services for the entire Eurobodalla Shire community, from Narooma to Batemans Bay.
It was confirmed the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital would be established as a Level 4 health facility and include:
Work to prepare the site for main works will soon get underway, with construction of the hospital expected to start in June 2024.
Batemans Bay Hospital and Moruya Hospital will continue to operate and provide healthcare services for the community while the new regional hospital and $20million Batemans Bay Community Health facility are being built.
NSW Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said he was thrilled with the confirmation.
"I'm thrilled the community is a step closer to accessing a brand-new hospital, which will provide more health services than are currently available at both the Moruya and Batemans Bay hospitals combined," Mr Park said.
"It will reduce the need to travel for care and ultimately improve health outcomes for everyone in the Eurobodalla, no matter where they live."
For the latest news and information about the project visit: eurobodallahs.health.nsw.gov.au
