Changed traffic conditions at Batehaven

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Tuesday, May 28 on Glenella Road for final line marking work to be carried out between Heron Road and the Princes Highway at Batehaven.
One lane will be closed under a stop/slow arrangement for line marking, which will provide delineation for motorists.
To minimise impacts to motorists, work will be carried out at night on Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29 from 7pm to 6am, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow an additional five minutes of travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanked motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
