'Life changing' prize for Ingrid Morley at Sculpture for Clyde

Moved to tears at the announcement that she had won the acquisitive prize for Sculpture for Clyde 2024, Ingrid Morley delivered a heartfelt thank you.
"The thing for me - the most inspiring thing about a community like this is the way you are held together by sculpture that really has no purpose... no reason for being," she said.
"If you think of a sculptor in a studio, just creating an idea - that idea is generated from a spirit - generated from a place that has nothing to do with money, so I'm very grateful - thank you."
For a cool autumnal Friday evening in Batemans Bay, the town was alive and buzzing with the imminent opening of the fifth Sculpture for Clyde exhibition Friday, June 24.
It appears the brain child of David McLaughlin and his dedicated volunteer committee has achieved what it set out to do - invigorate Batemans Bay outside the tourist season and shine a light on the talent of South Coast artists, established and emerging.
There were many quotable moments of the evening, but perhaps Frances Harmey, organiser of the student awards, summed it up best when she sincerely thanked those unsung heroes - art teachers.
"I would like to raise a toast to art teachers," she said.
"Without the art teachers in our five high schools in our region, this exhibition wouldn't happen - they go above and beyond to help the students create the work.
"They put their own creativity on hold in order to foster it in other people."
Sculptor Susan McAlister judged the student entries this year and said it was a "difficult privilege" and that she was "blown away" by the diversity of the materials and the "creativity and imagination" on display.
"I wish I had an award for every single student's work," she said.
Dr Amanda Stewart and Eurobodalla councillor Amber Schutz judged the Emerging Artist Award, the Major Award and the Acquisitive Award.
Pat Jameson was asked up on stage to present the Emerging Artist Award (outdoor) that was presented to Narooma artist Anthony Nelipa for his work 'The Bull'.
Bungendore based ceramicist Tika Robinson was then presented with the Emerging Artist Award (indoor) for her work 'Personal Growth'.
Mace Ennis from family business Ennis Boatshed reiterated the importance of the exhibition in supporting small business in Batemans Bay and "drawing people in during this quiet time of year".
He then presented Michael Le Grand with a cheque for $10,000 and the Major Award for his large scale outdoor piece 'Ebb and Flow'.
Then the moment that everyone was waiting for arrived as David McLaughlin invited Christine McPherson from McPherson Park Lawyers on stage to present the Acquisitive Award.
The $100,000 prize, now equal highest in Australia for an art award, has largely been made possible by the donations by local businesses Climate Control, Village and Bridge Plaza, Saltwood Rosedale Development and McPherson Park Lawyers.
A very overwhelmed Ingrid Morley made her way to the stage to collect her award for her work 'The Past is Just Behind'.
With disbelief and delight she delivered a heartfelt speech that brought home the essence of creating for artists. Ingrid said the prize was "life changing".
The People's Choice Award can be voted on by visitors throughout the exhibition. Sculpture for Clyde is open from 9am - 5pm daily until Saturday, June 1 and then 9am - 2pm Sunday, June 2.
