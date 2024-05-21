View Club's 'pamper auction' raises hundreds for Smith Family programs

The last meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club was on Wednesday, May 8, at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.
There was a good attendance as this was the annual Pamper Auction.
After the general meeting and a delicious meal, members and guests enjoyed the main attraction.
The annual Pamper Auction is great fun and a great fundraiser. All items are donated by members or friends and auctioneer Julie kept up a good pace with a large number of lots.
The auction raised over $400 for the night and this money goes towards students in the Smith Family Learning for Life Program.
There are more than 14,000 View Club members in Australia and through the efforts of these volunteers View Clubs are able to support more than 1680 students in the Smith Family Learning for Life Program.
View Clubs contribute $1.5million to Smith Family and its programs.
The Batemans Bay Evening View Club is proud to be supporting six students.
A big thank you to everyone who donated items and also to everyone who attended.
Meanwhile, the club also had a member Gail celebrating her birthday in May and president Julie presented her with a chocolate.
The next meeting of the Batemans Bay Evening View Club will be held on Wednesday, June 12 at the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club at 6pm for 6.30pm.
Guest speaker at this meeting will be the View Club National Councillor for our zone. Visitors and guests are always welcome to join in and enjoy an evening with women from all walks of life and listening to a great guest speaker.
For all inquiries contact Julie on 0408 215 553 or Anita on 0447 114 198.
VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women.
