A full moon and clear skies for Narooma's solemn dawn service: Photos

Under a full moon and clear skies, hundreds from the Narooma community and visitors to the town, gathered at Club Narooma for a moving Dawn Service.
From 5.30am the community emerged and filed past the closed shops on the flat, coming out of side streets and caravan parks, silently and solemnly making their way to the far end of town.
The outdoor area of the club filled up, as people took to the street beyond, and the hill overlooking, to join the Anzac Day service.
Club Secretary Barry Goodwin welcomed and thanked the crowd for attending, and began the proceedings.
The Catafalque took up their station impeccably.
Paul Naylor, Narooma sub branch president, took to the podium, and not often at a loss for words, chose to recite a poem by A.Lawrence Vaincourt, titled A Soldier Died Today.
The poem began:
He was gettin' old and paunchy and his hair was fallin' fast,
As he sat around the Legion, tellin' stories of the past.Of a war that he once fought in, and the deeds that he had done,
Of his exploits with his buddies; they were heroes, every one.
No better tribute could have been spoken as the poem goes on to describe a common soldier:
No, he won't be mourned by many, just his friends, his kids, his wife, '
Cause he lived a very ordinary, sorta quiet kind of life.
He held a little job and he raised his family, he just went quietly along his way,
So the world won't note his passing, 'thou A Soldier Died Today.
Bodalla parish Reverend Tim Narraway, addressed the gathered, reminding them the day was a celebration of lives given, not the glory of war.
Reverend Narraway also recited the old version of the Lord's Prayer, as it would have been said by the soldiers boarding ships for the Great War.
The last post was played, the flags were lowered and the wreaths were laid.
The Narooma Community Choir sang very moving renditions of the Australian and New Zealand national anthems, before the catafalque departed and the ceremony concluded.
With not many dry eyes left in the club, there were greetings and hugs as the community moved inside to enjoy a hearty breakfast.
