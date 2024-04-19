Narooma post office temporary site open from Monday

From Monday, April 22, the community of Narooma will have their full range of post office services returned within a temporary premises.
Having been without a post office in town since Monday, February 5, and forced to travel to Tilba, Bodalla or Moruya to access services, the community is relieved at the prospect of having the service back on its doorstep.
Narooma resident Diane said she and her husband had to drive to Moruya to have a passport photo taken.
"We had 21 days to have a passport photo done for his forklift licence. We work full time so that was hard.
"I work at the fish and chip shop and I know a lot of the oldies struggled with stamps and everything else as well.
"I know my boss drives to Bodalla to do our banking...she can't even bank here. Between work and all that, to get over there - she's struggled as well," Diane said.
A spokesperson form Australia Post has confirmed the temporary site will be in the previous NAB building, a few doors down from the closed post office.
The temporary post office will be open for business from 9am Monday, April 22. It will have all the business and financial services of a regular post office.
They could not confirm when the original post office would be reopening.
Australia Post wished to thank the Narooma community for their patience in getting this temporary site open and operating.
