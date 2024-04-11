Up hill and down dale for Narooma High's cross country

The weather gods were on the students' side for the annual Narooma High School cross country Wednesday, April 10. No rain, a gentle breeze and pleasantly cool.
Teachers warned the students the first downhill may be "slippery" and to look out for the mud at the bottom - and the odd cow pat. The cows had been fed and encouraged off the course.
The 12 years boys were the first cohort off, followed by the 12 years girls. The morning progressed with each year group coming through running either 3000, 4000 or 6000m.
This was no run around an oval. A course stretching over a property that is loaned to the school for the event, took the students downhill and up several times over, before a steep climb into the finish.
Although only compulsory from Years 7 to 10, the turnout was impressive. For those students less inclined to running, there was a healthy mix of walking and jogging.
But for the front finishers it was serious business with their sights set on the district event, then the regional event, and for some, the state competition.
The top six runners from each age category on the day will progress through to the district cross country to be held Thursday, May 9 at Wolumla.
