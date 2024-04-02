What's on in the Eurobodalla

History exhibition
Tilba District Living Heritage
In the lead up to the Australian Heritage Festival, the Tilba District History and Culture Committee is exhibiting a series of informative and interpretive banners. Each banner will showcase historical features of Tilba life and that of surrounding areas. The exhibition explores gold mining, dairy farming, the social and sporting life of days gone past. Free entry at Narooma Library Monday to Friday, 10am to 5pm, Saturday, 9.30am to 12pm until Wednesday, April 24.
Information session
Emergency Preparedness
The bushfire season is behind us, but it's never the wrong time to get fire ready. Last year NBN launched the Emergency Preparedness campaign and now they are coming to Batemans Bay Community Hub to run a briefing session for the public. Simple tips and safety measures can help you maintain vital communications during emergency events. Book by emailing batemansbayhub@nbnco.com.au. Thursday, April 4 from 10.30-11.30am.
Get Fit Have Fun
Hash Harriers run
Hash House Harriers have been running the trails from Durras to Potato Point, across beaches, through bush and along streets for the past 18 years. To date they have held 211 runs, and almost always on the first Saturday of the month. They pride themselves as all-weather runners - so come rain or shine, lace up your favourite runners and join this historic group for a mad gallop about the place. Contact Tony Preston-Stanley on 0419 991 052 for more details. Saturday, April 6. 3.45pm for a 4pm start at the carpark, Dilkera street South Durras.
Live Music
International meets local
Now for something completely different. The Bega Valley Men's Choir, led by Geoffrey Badger and formed in the wake of the Black Summer bushfires will perform with one of Australia's most celebrated Tibetan musicians, Tenzin Choegyal at St John's Commons, Moruya. This promises to be a unique afternoon with a blend of culture and musicality rarely brought together. And what an amazing venue too. This is a family friendly event with under 16's admitted free. General Admission $30 Concession $25. Visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Anglican.moruya and scan the QR code to book. Sunday, April 7 at 2pm
For little ones
3Bs Playgroup Moruya
Preparing your little one for school? Then this could be the playgroup for you. With activities to promote reading, maths, science, and creativity, 3Bs playgroups are an opportunity for you and your child to socialise and learn with other 0-5 year olds and their carers. Held every second Monday during school term, and facilitated by professional educators, the group is open to all families in the Eurobodalla. To book your place contact Eurobodalla Council's supported playgroup coordinator Justine Tominey on 0437 307 132 or email Justine.Tominey@esc.nsw.gov.au. Moruya Public School 10am - 12pm Monday, April 8.
Wellbeing
Wellbeing walk Narooma foreshore
Do you need an hour to yourself or an excuse for a walk? Meet Reverend Karen Paull, or one of her dedicated team, for a wellbeing walk along the Narooma foreshore this week. The group meets weekly on a Tuesday from 10 - 11am. The walk is an opportunity to get moving, get reflective and be with others for a brief moment of the week. Contact Rev Karen on 0400 299 751 or karenp@cruc.org.au for initial registration, then meet at the Rotary Park shelter, 1 Bar Rock Road, Narooma Tuesday, April 9 at 10am.
