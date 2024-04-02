What's on in the Eurobodalla

Hash House Harriers have been running the trails from Durras to Potato Point, across beaches, through bush and along streets for the past 18 years. To date they have held 211 runs, and almost always on the first Saturday of the month. They pride themselves as all-weather runners - so come rain or shine, lace up your favourite runners and join this historic group for a mad gallop about the place. Contact Tony Preston-Stanley on 0419 991 052 for more details. Saturday, April 6. 3.45pm for a 4pm start at the carpark, Dilkera street South Durras.