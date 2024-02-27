Apartment plus a studio

With a north-facing view over Merimbula Lake this is one very desirable home.
Better yet, the one title includes two residences. Upstairs there's a lovely three bedroom apartment, while downstairs there's a self-contained studio apartment.
As such, you could do any number of things with it. Live upstairs and rent downstairs. Or earn more by doing the opposite, or rent both. Or an independent family member could live downstairs. Whatever you need.
Also downstairs there's a lock-up garage and a carport.
The upstairs apartment feels spacious, partly thanks to the high-raked ceilings, partly thanks to the floor space of the open plan layout, and partly thanks to the balcony with the aforementioned view being right outside the living space and accessed via glass sliding doors.
The kitchen is fabulous, with a gas cooktop and oven, a dishwasher, a large pantry, and a handy amount of bench space to work with.
Meanwhile, all three bedrooms have new carpet, and the main also enjoys a view over the water along with a built-in robe, a walk-in robe and direct (dual) access to the family bathroom.
The location is excellent too because "it's close to everything," said agency principal David Dwyer.
That includes Mitchies Jetty and Merimbula Main Beach, while the rest of Merimbula is just over the bridge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.