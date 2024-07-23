43 Lakeview Avenue, Merimbula

This stunning single-level home is located in the heart of Merimbula, on the north-eastern, sun-drenched ridge of Short Point.
As you step onto the front deck, you are immediately greeted with breathtaking views across Merimbula Lake to the distant mountains. The back deck is equally impressive, offering sweeping vistas of Short Point Beach.
Inside, the home boasts a large, modern kitchen with Cyprus pine floorboards that extend through the living areas, adding a touch of natural warmth and elegance. The spacious living room is the perfect place to relax, with a wood-heater providing a cosy atmosphere. From here, you can still enjoy the sensational views, making it an ideal spot to unwind.
The main bedroom is designed to capture the stunning views across Merimbula, and has direct access to the front deck.
There is a large yard with established gardens, including roses, a veggie patch, and a variety of fruit trees, as well as water features.
Practicality is also a priority, with a single garage and carport.
After a day of enjoying the local fishing spots, you can soothe your muscles in the large, outdoor therapeutic spa.
This unique home offers an unparalleled blend of comfort, style, and natural beauty, making it an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a serene coastal lifestyle in Merimbula.
