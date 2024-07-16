21 The Loop, Narooma

Nestled on the stunning Wagonga Inlet with the majestic Gulaga Mountain as a backdrop, this property promises an extraordinary lifestyle.
"It's just a magnificent location," said John Murray, real estate agent. "It has direct access to the water and is positioned in a sought-after cul-de-sac."
Right from your doorstep you can dive into endless water sport adventures such as fishing, boating, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding.
Step inside the stunning home and be greeted by an abundance of natural light flooding through the open-plan living spaces. Enjoy serene mornings and breathtaking sunsets from the brand-new deck, showcasing unparalleled views.
The upper level features two cosy bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom, providing a private retreat for relaxation.
Meanwhile, the lower level is a haven for entertainment, boasting a huge games room, a bar, a laundry, an additional bedroom, and a bathroom. This space is perfect for hosting gatherings or enjoying leisurely activities with family and friends.
The lock-up garage offers ultimate convenience with double frontage, accessible via The Loop and Lakeview Drive.
"It's a solid home ready to be upgraded," Mr Murray said. "It provides the opportunity for a tranquil waterfront lifestyle."
