Feeling like a fraud? How to overcome imposter syndrome at work

This is branded content.
Have you ever walked into the office and felt like a total fraud, convinced that everyone else is more competent, more knowledgeable, and more deserving than you are? You're not alone.
This pervasive feeling, known as imposter syndrome, can affect anyone-from the fresh-faced graduate with a Certificate of Leadership, to the seasoned professional.
Here in Australia, where "tall poppy syndrome" exists, it's even more common to downplay our achievements and feel undeserving of our success.
But here's the good news: imposter syndrome is not a permanent state of mind. With a few strategies, you can overcome these feelings and start recognising your worth.
Let's dive into what imposter syndrome is, why it happens, and how to overcome them when it comes to your professional life.
Imposter syndrome is a psychological pattern where individuals doubt their accomplishments and have a persistent fear of being exposed as a "fraud." Despite external evidence of their competence, those experiencing imposter syndrome remain convinced that they don't deserve their success.
Dr. Pauline Clance and Dr. Suzanne Imes first coined the term in the 1970s, and it has since been widely recognized as a common experience among high achievers. It can manifest in various ways, such as attributing success to luck, fearing failure, and feeling undeserving of praise.
Recognising the signs of imposter syndrome is the first step toward overcoming it. Common symptoms include self-doubt, attributing success to luck, fear of failure, and overworking to prove oneself.
By identifying these signs in yourself, you can begin to address the underlying issues and take steps toward building self-confidence. Keep a journal to note instances when you feel like a fraud and what triggers these feelings.
Imposter syndrome doesn't appear out of nowhere; it's often rooted in various psychological and social factors. Perfectionism, for instance, can drive individuals to set unrealistic standards, leading to a perpetual sense of inadequacy. Comparing oneself to others can exacerbate feelings of inferiority as well.
Even your upbringing can affect the way you internalize success if you grew up in an environment where praise was scarce. Cultural norms that discourage self-promotion and encourage modesty can also contribute to this phenomenon.
Understanding these causes can help you better understand why you tend to feel this way about yourself. This makes it easier to identify the internal voice of doubt (that might not necessarily be your own), helping you take control over your imposter syndrome.
One effective way to counter imposter syndrome is to embrace and acknowledge your successes. Keep a record of your achievements, positive feedback, and milestones.
When self-doubt creeps in, review this record to remind yourself of your capabilities and accomplishments. Celebrating your wins, no matter how small, can reinforce a positive self-image and diminish feelings of fraudulence.
Talking about your feelings with trusted colleagues, counselors, mentors, or friends can be incredibly therapeutic. Sharing your experiences can help you realise that imposter syndrome is a common issue and that you're not alone.
A strong support network can provide encouragement, offer constructive feedback, and help you gain a more balanced perspective on your abilities.
Cognitive reframing involves changing the way you perceive and interpret experiences. When negative thoughts arise, challenge their validity and replace them with more realistic and positive affirmations.
For example, instead of thinking, "I only got this job because I was lucky," remind yourself, "I got this job because I have the skills and experience needed." Consistently practicing this technique can help shift your mindset over time.
Setting realistic, achievable goals is crucial for managing imposter syndrome. Break down larger tasks into smaller, manageable steps, and set milestones to track your progress. This approach not only makes tasks less daunting but also allows you to celebrate incremental successes.
By consistently achieving these smaller goals, you build confidence in your abilities and reduce the overwhelming pressure of perfectionism.
Investing in continuous learning and professional development can bolster your confidence and competence. Pursue opportunities to expand your knowledge and skills through courses, workshops, or on-the-job training. As you grow and develop, you'll feel more secure in your capabilities and better equipped to handle new challenges. Staying up to date with industry trends can help you feel more confident in your expertise.
Imposter syndrome is a common experience, but it doesn't have to define your professional life. By recognising your feelings, seeking support, focusing on facts, and embracing growth, you can overcome imposter syndrome and start recognising your true worth.
Remember, you're not alone in feeling like a fraud. Many successful people have been in your shoes and have found ways to manage these feelings. With the right strategies and mindset, you can too.
Next time you feel that pang of self-doubt, take a deep breath, remember your accomplishments, and know that you belong. You've earned your place, and it's time to own it.
