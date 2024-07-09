45A Warbler Cresent, North Narooma

A blend of style and comfort creates this stunning duplex.
Step inside and be greeted by a light-filled, open-plan living area. Complete with modern finishes, the spacious layout is designed to exceed your expectations.
The sleek kitchen, equipped with high-end appliances, ample storage, and a large island bench, is perfect for entertaining.
The adjoining dining area flows seamlessly onto the outdoor patio, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.
The main bedroom serves as a private retreat, complete with an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe. Two additional generously sized bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes.
The property includes a large double garage, providing secure parking with internal access to the home.
The low-maintenance backyard is ideal for those who prefer enjoying their weekends rather than doing yard work.
Located in the highly sought-after North Narooma area, this property is conveniently positioned for a luxurious lifestyle.
You'll be just minutes away from the pristine beaches of Kianga and the cafes, shops, schools, and facilities of Narooma.
With everything you need right at your doorstep, it is the perfect place to call home.
