Marlin season keeps Far South Coast Marine Rescue busy with 12 rescues

Marine Rescue NSW units along the Batemans and Eden coasts have completed 12 rescue missions for boaters stranded offshore with mechanical issues since Saturday, February 17.
On Tuesday, February 20, volunteers at Marine Rescue Bermagui were tasked with their fifth mission in four days after a vessel with three fishermen on board suffered engine failure almost 15km from Bermagui.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Glenn Sullivan said a volunteer crew was quickly assembled and Bermagui 30 was deployed to rescue the anglers.
"The men on board the disabled vessel called radio operators at Marine Rescue Bermagui stating they were unable to start their engine approximately 6.8 nautical miles east of Three Brothers Rocks.
"The volunteer crew on board BG 30 reached them and commenced a tow back to Bermagui Harbour which took just over an hour.
"The three men were safely returned to shore," he said.
Volunteer crews from Marine Rescue Bermagui have travelled a total of 106 nautical miles (196kms) in open waters since Saturday, February 17, safely returning 14 people to shore.
Inspector Sullivan said Marine Rescue NSW volunteers at Batemans Bay, Narooma and Eden have also completed offshore rescues in recent days as anglers chase marlin along the coast.
"In terms of rescues at the start of the marlin season, there's been quite a considerable increase.
"With the distances being so far offshore, rescues are taking up to nine or ten hours when a vessel 39 miles offshore needs recovery," he said.
Inspector Sullivan said boaters who become stranded offshore can quickly find themselves in a life-threatening situation because conditions can change dramatically at sea.
"The danger associated with being stranded offshore is that they're a disabled vessel and at the whim of the elements.
"So when conditions change, the storms roll in and the wind picks up, that can actually produce seasickness and then turn into a medical emergency as well.
"That's why making the call to Marine Rescue NSW early and being able to get assistance as soon as possible is the best thing boaters can do," he said.
Inspector Sullivan is asking all boaters heading offshore to ensure they have the correct working safety equipment including lifejackets, flares and an EPIRB.
"It is also vitally important that boaters make sure their vessel is maintained, their marine radio is working, they have enough fuel for their journey with some in reserve and that they Log On with Marine Rescue NSW either via the free Marine Rescue app or VHF channel 16," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.