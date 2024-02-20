6 Bass Street, Eden

Brilliantly located a level walk to the main street of Eden and the coastal parkland adjoining Aslings Beach, this property is a true seaside gem.
"The living space of the house is excellent," said Chris Wilson, real estate agent.
"There's actually two living rooms. There's the original lounge you enter when you walk in the front door, then there's the extension, with a very large, open-plan living, kitchen and dining space."
These spaces are completed with gorgeous timber floors, and the stunning timber kitchen bench top is the clear centrepiece.
The room effortlessly flows out to a deck that runs the length of the house. It's perfect for relaxing and entertaining while enjoying the leafy water views and landscaped surrounds.
"The situation at the rear of the property is very pleasant. It's a lovely place to sit and enjoy glints of the water," Mr Wilson said.
Four fantastic bedrooms are light-filled and airy, and all include generous sized built-in robes.
The large, main bedroom features a stylish ensuite, walk-in robe and private deck access.
"Underneath the house there's an extra large workshop, which could potentially be converted to a third living room," Mr Wilson said.
There's also a garage with convenient internal access.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.