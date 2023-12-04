Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Eurobodalla Shire Council confirms Level 1 water restrictions in place from December 2

Megan McClelland
Updated December 4 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 4:00pm
The shire's only water storage facility, Deep Creek Dam, is at capacity after heavy rainfall, yet the council reinstated Level 1 water restrictions on Saturday, December 2. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
Despite parts of the Eurobodalla getting more than 200mm of rain last week, the Eurobodalla Shire Council has confirmed Level 1 water restrictions would come into effect for all residents and businesses from December 2, 2023.

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla.

