(NEW) Wallaga Lake Bridge, Bermagui Road. A detour from the highway is in place.

(NEW) Silo Farm Bridge, Comerang Forest Road, Bodalla - large amounts of debris to clear.

Nerrigundah Mountain Road - closed between Cadgee Mountain Road and Nerrigundah village.

Reedy Creek Bridge on Eurobodalla Road, Eurobodalla - water over road, closed before the bridge.

Murphys Bridge on Eurobodalla Road, Cadgee.

Gulph Creek causeways on Eurobodalla Road, Nerrigundah.

Tyrone Bridge on Nerrigundah Mountain Road - no longer flooded but debris cleanup taking place.

The River Road, Currowan - closed at the causeway.

Veitch Street, Mogo - culvert washed away. No access at this time. Council is working on a temporary crossing for residents.

Church Street, Mogo - closed at the causeway.

Kiora Bridge on Araluen Road, west of Moruya - no longer flooded but debris cleanup taking place.