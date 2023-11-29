Rain has subsided in parts of the South Coast however some roads are still being affected by floodwaters.
Five more roads, mostly in Nerrigundah and Cadgee are closed following heavy rainfall up to 200mm.
According to the council, crews are beginning work on a temporary weir-like crossing at Veitch Street to restore access to stranded residents in Mogo.
A council spokesperson said a temporary "Bailey" bridge will be constructed soon after the temporary crossing is created. Workers will begin constructing a permanent replacement bridge in early 2024.
Here are the roads closed in the Eurobodalla, as of 10am, Thursday November 30:
Reopened roads:
Joes Creek at Batehaven has also been manually opened.
For the most up-to-date information on road closures, visit livetraffic.com.
