Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Narooma author Dr Dianne McInnes first book Five Drops of Blood targeted for documentary

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated December 9 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma resident Dr Dianne McInnes spoke about writing true crime books at Narooma Library on Wednesday, November 29. Picture supplied
Narooma resident Dr Dianne McInnes spoke about writing true crime books at Narooma Library on Wednesday, November 29. Picture supplied

Dr Dianne McInnes has written 130 books but it is her first true crime book 'Five Drops of Blood' that has an option to become a documentary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.