'Been there, done that': Mogo business owners remain hopeful during floods

After years of dealing with natural disasters, Mogo residents Lorena Granados and Gaspar Roman are staying positive hoping their leather goods store will not be damaged by the ongoing floods.
"That's what we're hoping for. We're not going to flood this time. Been there, done that," said Ms Granados.
The couple are feeling some relief as floodwaters near their Mogo store were receding earlier, but they don't know if they are out of the woods yet.
Like much of the community, the owners of Roman Leather Goods have had previous experience with natural disasters.
In 2020 they lost their home and business to the 2019/20 Black Summer Bushfires.
After rebuilding, they went through another severe weather event just last year when their business was flooded.
They have now moved to 4/31 Sydney Street, Mogo, where once again they are battling to protect their property from flooding.
Ms Granados told the Post that earlier today flood waters looked like they were receding quickly and they are hopeful that a secondary rise would not affect them.
"We're feeling relieved right now," she said. "I think the second peak won't get us either, because surely not ... we flooded in the container on the December 10 last year and we moved shop ... [which] is in the lowest part of Mogo.
"I'm hoping that it's not going to happen again. We can't afford to have that happen to us again. Hopefully not.
"Hopefully we stay positive this time around. The water is is not coming up to us. Even though we're in the lowest part of Mogo and the river came up pretty close, it's starting to go down, so it should be alright."
Ms Granados, her husband and some of the community spent this morning (November 29) preparing the store for potential flooding.
"We had a lot of people come. We've done all the sandbagging. We've put everything up on top. I've tried to get everything off the floor - our displays completely destroyed," she said. "We've just accumulated everything on top.
"We really can't trade at the moment. That's I guess that's the biggest impact on us at the moment, is that we can't open for trading [incase] it does come up.
"[But] it hasn't reached the shop, thank God. Hopefully it stays this way and and it stops raining."
