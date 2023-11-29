It is the wind rather than the rain that is creating havoc around Bermagui and surrounds.
At the same time areas from Tilba Tilba to the northern edge of Bermagui are without power, as are Barragga Bay south to Murrah Hall and the Mimosa Rocks Winery and Restaurant.
Quaama is also without power on Wednesday, November 29, due to wires being down.
Essential Energy's website said power should be restored in Quaama by 4pm.
Power should be back to the Tilba Tilba/Wallaga Lake area around 5pm. The outage is due to vegetation in wires.
The cause of the outage around Barragga Bay/Murrah is unknown and there is no time estimate for when power will be restored. The outage is affecting 116 customers.
Several trees have come down in the Bermagui area with the Bermagui SES unit attending 12 trees jobs on Wednesday morning,
SES volunteer Nina Balas said they had also helped with a job in Moruya earlier in the day.
Trees have fallen across roofs and roads.
At a property in Akolele, a swimming pool shed suffered extensive damage.
The property owner had to secure the shed to a fence using a rope otherwise it would have ended up in the pool.
The shed will have to be replaced.
Around the same time a car on a property near Cobargo bridge found itself floating down the creek.
An SES volunteer said a flood rescue operation had to be set up to retrieve the car after it floated under the bridge.
Bega Valley Shire Council is busy too chopping trees that have fallen.
Another SES volunteer said the situation is a storm event and they have set up an incident control room in Bega to look after the Bermagui, Bega and Eden area.
He said the winds are 60 to 70 kilometres per hour and 100-150mm of rain is expected over 24 hours.
However the rainfall could reach 250mm in some areas.
SES said no roads had been closed as of early afternoon.
SES Bermagui has sandbags for anyone wishing to protect their property.
Contact them at 4249 Tathra-Bermagui Road.
Narooma Rescue Squad Captain Malcolm Barry said his team were on high alert and on stand by just in case SES cannot handle something.
