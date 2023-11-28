Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Free

Thousands in Narooma and Batemans Bay wake without power as rain, wind lashes coast

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated November 29 2023 - 11:16am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reedy Creek in Malua Bay was surging at about 9am on Wednesday, November 29 after a night of heavy rainfall.
Reedy Creek in Malua Bay was surging at about 9am on Wednesday, November 29 after a night of heavy rainfall.

Almost 3000 homes and businesses have been affected by widespread power outages caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.