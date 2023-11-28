Almost 3000 homes and businesses have been affected by widespread power outages caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall overnight.
Just before 5am on Wednesday, November 29, 2277 homes in suburbs south of Batemans Bay lost power, including homes in Catalina, Sunshine Bay, Surf Beach and Lilli Pilli.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said 189 homes had power restored before 9am, and power to the remaining homes was restored at about 9.45am. At 10am, 45 homes in the Runnyford area were still without power.
The outage was likely caused by a tree branch hitting powerlines on Parker Avenue in Surf Beach. Essential Energy crews also found a transformer had been damaged on George Bass Drive in Catalina.
A house on Parker Avenue was damaged by the falling tree branch.
"Staff are working to restore power progressively," the spokesperson said.
More than 100 extra homes in Lilli Pilli and Malua Bay lost power shortly after 9am.
At 7.50am, 696 homes lost power in Central Tilba, Mystery Bay, Corunna and parts of Narooma due to a large tree branch falling over powerlines on the Old Highway near Tilba Valley Winery.
The spokesperson said Essential Energy staff had been dispatched to Tilba to repair the network.
The outages come as heavy rainfall lashed parts of the South Coast, including Jervis Bay which recorded 210mm in 24 hours.
In Lake Conjola, two people were rescued from floodwaters at the Lakeside Caravan Park.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 133mm of rain in 24 hours to 9am, Wednesday November 29. The bureau's Burra Creek station west of Moruya recorded 225mm. More than 70mm had been recorded in parts of Batemans Bay.
State Emergency Service (SES) crews in Batemans Bay and Moruya have made sandbag facilities open to the public. They can be collected next to the Baylink building on Flora Crescent, Batemans Bay and at 12 Charles Street in Mogo. Contact the crews on 0458 737 158 or 0458 737 187 to learn more.
The SES is asking people in the Moruya and Wamban areas to monitor conditions as "minor flooding" is expected today on Moruya and Deua Rivers.
The Deua River at Wamban is likely to reach the minor flood level of 4.4 metres on Wednesday morning and the Moruya River at Moruya Bridge is expected to reach the minor flood level of 2 metres on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bureau of Meteorology has a marine wind warning, severe weather warning, hazardours surf warning and sheep graziers warning in place for the South Coast.
More information including the latest updates on unplanned power outages can be found at essentialenergy.com.au or by calling 13 20 80.
