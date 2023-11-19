Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Monday, 20 November 2023
What's on

The SunBears return to Narooma Kinema on December 9

By Narooma School of Arts
November 20 2023 - 8:59am
The SunBears are CC Hall (guitar and vocals), Dylan Harding (drums) and Craig Marshalsey (bass). The SunBears return to Narooma Kinema on Saturday, December 9. Picture supplied
Renowned contemporary Blues band The SunBears are returning to Narooma Kinema after a very successful performance in May.

