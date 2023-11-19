The SunBears return to Narooma Kinema on December 9

Renowned contemporary Blues band The SunBears are returning to Narooma Kinema after a very successful performance in May.
Hosted by Narooma School of Arts, they will play on Saturday, December 9.
Co-event organiser Petti McInnes said everyone who saw the SunBears in May loved their explosive energy, tight musicianship and overall enthusiasm.
"They had many people up dancing; it was such fun," Ms McInnes said.
READ ALSO:
The Kinema concert series is an ambitious collaboration between Narooma School of Arts, the Kinema and Hotel Narooma to bring live music to Narooma "up close and personal".
The SunBears will be supported by local legend Tony Jaggers.
The SunBears draws inspiration from a diverse range of musical genres.
They have been described as "blending a fistful of George Thorogood passion, a crunch of AC/DC rawness and a sprinkling of John Mayer soul, but with an Australian flair".
They were voted favourite 'Emerging Artist 2022' by Sydney Blues Society members and three of their singles reached number 1 on the Australian National AMRAP charts.
The band recently returned from a European tour and has played at some of Australia's most iconic venues and festivals, including the Enmore Theatre supporting Suzi Quattro, Thredbo Blues and Roots Festival and the Cronulla Jazz and Blues Festival.
Tony Jaggers needs no introduction to Blues fans across south-east NSW.
He has supported many top line bands and performed at many major Blues festivals in Australia and with some Blues greats.
He also hosts the community radio Blues program 'Mojo and JellyRolls'.
The SunBears and Tony Jaggers concert is on Saturday, December 9.
Buy tickets online through Narooma School of Arts, not the Kinema.
Early bird tickets (before December 1) are $38, online $45 and $48 on the night.
School of Arts members receive a $5 discount.
All tickets are seated so limited.
Doors open 6.30pm with Tony Jaggers playing 7-7.45pm and the SunBears 8-8.45pm and 9.15-10pm.
Bar and food by Narooma Hotel inside Cinema 2 with their signature 'Band Night Noodle Boxes' with vegetarian and vegan options.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.