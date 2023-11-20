Organisers of Sculpture for Clyde, Batemans Bay's seaside art exhibition, have announced their acquisitive prize money will dramatically increase in 2024.
The five-year-old exhibition will offer $100,000 to the acquisitive award winner next year - a $40,000 increase on this year's event.
Batemans Bay Chamber of Commerce president and Sculpture for Clyde organiser David Maclachlan expects the significant prize money will attract higher quality sculptures.
The Eurobodalla exhibition is now on par with prize offerings of iconic exhibitions including the Archibald Prize and Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi.
"You get what you pay for," Mr Maclachlan said.
"With that bracket [of prize money] you get a great quality sculpture."
Since 2017, acquisitive prize winners have had their works installed along the Batemans Bay Foreshore to create a diverse "sculpture walk".
Previous winners include Far South Coast bushfire-affected sculptor Jesse Graham. His eccentric works, Pelicant and Buoyansea now have a permanent place on Batemans Bay's coastline.
Mr Maclachlan said five finalists will be selected in the 2024 exhibition before a panel of judges announce the acquisitive prize winner. Previously, all entries were considered for the prize.
He said artists will also be offered accommodation and more assistance to transport their works to Batemans Bay.
"As public art, [the works] have to comply to playground policy standards and public art requirements...it's a big commitment for an artist to build something."
The inaugural event in 2017 offered an acquisitive prize of $20,000.
Next year's event will grace the Batemans Bay Foreshore again and see an expansion of indoor sculpture space by about 20 per cent, according to Mr Maclachlan.
"We're getting bolder," said Mr Maclachlan.
Mr Maclachlan said the success of Sculpture of Clyde, despite multiple cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could be attributed to the contributions of local businesses.
"Now that it's established, people can see their contribution is making a difference," he said.
"Without local businesses, we wouldn't have an event."
He said Willinga Park owner Terry Snow continues to support the event as patron.
"A lot of events come and go...events have to transform themselves to keep people interested.
"We've learned a lot and we're very confident in our model."
