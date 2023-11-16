Ready to unleash your inner circus performer? Or, always wanted to brush up on your hula hooping or juggling skills?
Project Alchemy, an initiative dedicated to reconnecting and rebuilding bushfire-affected communities through art, is hosting an all-abilities "Movement Jam" to the Batemans Bay Foreshore from November 16.
Supported by the Rebus Theatre in Canberra, Project Alchemy kicked off in 2022 and offers employment and training opportunities to regional artists living in areas including the Eurobodalla, Bega Valley and East Gippsland.
One of those artists is Deb Cleland who recently performed at the River of Art festival finale, Luminous: Celebrating Art.
Ms Cleland will be driving bi-weekly Movement Jam sessions on Thursdays and Sundays until December 17.
The jams give people the opportunity to express themselves through movement. Poi spinning, hula hooping and juggling are just some of the activities available at the jam.
Ms Cleland, a gymnastics teacher and keen circus performer, said there was plenty of skilled artists and people interested in creative exercise options in the region.
"It's wonderful to see people of all ages giving it a go and surprising themselves with how much fun it is to play with new kinds of movement," she said.
Movement Jams are a place for exploration and expression. Ms Cleland said all bodies and abilites are welcome. Under 15s will need to be accompanied by an adult.
Learn more at rebustheatre.com/projectalchemy/movement-jam/.
Movement Jams will be held on the Batemans Bay Foreshore (opposite Headspace and the Batemans Bay Ice Creamery on Clyde Street) every Thursday and Sunday from November 14 until December 17 between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.
