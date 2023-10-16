Some Yuin leaders are feeling low, gutted and shattered after the Voice to Parliament did not pass but say they have survived worse and will continue their fight for justice.
Aunty Ros Field, chair of the Gulaga National Park board of management said today is a day of mourning for her.
"I am a bit shattered but not vey surprised.
"I am very disappointed on behalf of our mob across the country," Aunty Field said.
Walbunja traditional owner Wally Stewart said he was a bit gutted.
Although he knew what the outcome would be, he had hope.
"I thought we are better than this in this day and age, it was just a Voice," Mr Stewart said.
Voting on Saturday was very emotional for him.
"It had me thinking how my parents felt when they voted back in 1967.
"Now I know where I stand and what I am up against," Mr Stewart said.
Walbunja elder and chair of the Biamanga National Park board of management, Uncle Bunja Smith said he is feeling pretty low but "I guess out of all of it I am buoyed that 40 percent of the country stood by us.
"That is a lot of people," Uncle Smith said.
He said he will keep going forward, one foot after another.
"If you get knocked down, you get back up, dust yourself off and go again," Uncle Smith said.
Aunty Field said it was apparent that Aboriginal people across the country had supported the voice but the level of vitriol, racism and disinformation was disheartening.
"We will endure, we have survived more than this and we will continue to do what we need to do with our usual humour and grace and try to change the minds of the people who voted no," she said.
Mr Stewart estimated the referendum had set back reconciliation by 30 years while Aunty Field said future political discourse in Australia will be impacted by what has happened.
"I fear for the whole country, not just my Aboriginal people," Aunty Field said.
Aunty Field thanked all the Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal volunteers who worked tirelessly to get a good result and justice for her people.
Uncle Smith said it is likely that federal or state governments will legislate a Voice given 40 percent of the country supported it and that governments can see the benefit of it helping them to design policies and processes to Close the Gap which is what the Voice intended to do.
"There are still a lot of wheels that are moving like Native Title and Treaty so don't be disheartened.
"We lost our battle but the fight continues."
Mr Stewart said the Voice was a gentle way to reach Treaty.
"We put out the olive branch and they refused it so it is back to protests and land rights."
Mr Stewart is disappointed "that 97 percent of the population still decides what happens to us black fellas and some haven't even spoken to an Aboriginal person".
