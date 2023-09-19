Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Bega Valley Shire and Eurobodalla under catastrophic fire danger

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 12:36pm
The fire danger rating on the Far South Coast has been upgraded to catastrophic. Picture via Rural Fire Service
The fire danger rating on the Far South Coast has been upgraded to catastrophic. Picture via Rural Fire Service

The Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Shire is under catastrophic fire danger as of 12pm on Tuesday, September 19 due to stronger than forecast winds along the Far South Coast.

