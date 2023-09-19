The Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Shire is under catastrophic fire danger as of 12pm on Tuesday, September 19 due to stronger than forecast winds along the Far South Coast.
The Rural Fire Service sent out an alert just after midday on Tuesday via the HazardsNearMe App to notify Far South Coast communities that catastrophic fire danger is expected in the afternoon.
"For your survival, avoid being in bush and grass fire risk areas today," read the statement.
The Bureau of Meteorology also updated its fire danger ratings to catastrophic shortly after midday.
The Bureau's Fire Behaviour Index gives New South Wales regions a numeric rating to convey the fire danger, with 100 or higher considered catastrophic.
On the Far South Coast, the rating is 101, while the Australian Capital Territory is listed at Moderate (19) and the Illawarra/Shoalhaven at high (35).
A total fire ban is in place for the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Shire on September 19, as the regions both experience strong north to northwesterly winds up to 45 kilometres per hour.
Under a total fire ban, fires out in the open are not allowed.
Temperatures reached 34 in Batemans Bay, Eden and Narooma and 35 in Bega and Merimbula just after midday.
For more information on the fire danger on the Far South Coast, visit rfs.nsw.gov.au or download the HazardsNearMe or FiresNearMe app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.