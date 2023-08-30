Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Narooma Oyster Festival delivers for Eurobodalla

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's biggest oyster competition is a family favourite at Narooma Oyster Festival. Picture by David Rogers Photography
Australia's biggest oyster competition is a family favourite at Narooma Oyster Festival. Picture by David Rogers Photography

In a tough economic climate the Narooma Oyster Festival delivered $3.4 million into the local economy and achieved a media reach of 4 billion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.